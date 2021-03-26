Alabama Department of Revenue offers free business tax webinars

Contributed to the Opelika Observer

The Alabama Department of Revenue is offering a series of webinars for new and existing business owners called Business Essentials for State Taxpayers (B.E.S.T.) Webinars.

The state’s tax structure and filing requirements can appear complicated and confusing to business owners. The B.E.S.T. Webinar Series, hosted live by Revenue representatives, provides business taxpayers with brief but comprehensive overviews of Alabama’s various business taxes, covering items such as tax types and definitions, tax obligations, forms required, information on electronic filing and other requirements. Webinar topics include:

• Resources for Starting a New Business

• Business Personal Property Tax

• Business Privilege Licenses

• Recordkeeping and Business Expenses

• Sales, Use, Lodgings and Rental Taxes

And the best thing about B.E.S.T. webinars? They’re free! To see a schedule of upcoming webinars, what you’ll learn in each one, and how to register, visit:

https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-advocacy/b-e-s-t-seminars/b-e-s-t-webinar-schedule/.

For more information on the B.E.S.T. program, including helpful resources and learning modules you can view online, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-advocacy/b-e-s-t-seminars/.