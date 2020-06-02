Alabama CASA Network announces new executive director

Special to the

The Alabama CASA Network, Inc. is proud to announce that James (“Jimmy”) Hill has been named its new Executive Director. The organization’s mission is to equip and empower local CASA programs throughout the state to advocate for all of Alabama’s abused and neglected children.

Jimmy Hill comes to Alabama CASA Network with over 35 years of experience across multiple industries, including a decade in the nonprofit sector.

Board President Lauren Keet said, “On behalf of Alabama CASA’s Board of Directors, I am honored to welcome Jimmy to Alabama CASA Network. His extensive nonprofit experience, strong community relations and passion for the mission will help him lead the organization. An exhaustive search was conducted, and the board is grateful for the assistance of Lisa Hart, executive recruiter at Human Resources Management, Inc., and to the many qualified candidates who expressed interest in the role.”

According to Jimmy Hill, “I am deeply humbled by the confidence shown in me by the Board of Directors at CASA. I’m very excited about the opportunities ahead and while we are all experiencing tremendous change as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I have little interest in returning to ‘normal.’ Normal meant there were 14,000+ abused or neglected children in foster care across our state with no voice. Our vision is creating a normal where we provide a state-wide network of trained and empowered CASA volunteers advocating for every vulnerable child and positively impacting the course of their lives.”

To learn more about Alabama CASA Network, please visit their website at alabamacasa.org.

About the Alabama CASA Network

The Alabama CASA Network was formed in 1993 as Alabama’s formal state CASA organization. The purpose of the organization is to promote, develop, oversee, improve and expand Alabama’s local CASA programs.