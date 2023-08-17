Alabama Agriculture Woven Through Quilts, Wreaths

CONTRIBUTED BY ALFA FARMERS

BY MARLEE JACKSON

LEE COUNTY —

A common thread ran through creative quilts, blankets, pillows and wreaths on display at the Mobile Convention Center Aug. 12 — Alabama’s agricultural diversity.

The Alabama Farmers Federation Women’s Leadership Division sponsored the farm-inspired sewing and decorating contests, held during the annual Farm & Land Expo in Mobile.

“It always amazes me what our ladies can do,” said State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Ann Whatley of Lee County. “They are so creative and talented in how they spotlight our different commodities.”

The contests included categories for hand-stitched and machine-stitched quilts; adult and youth divisions for lap blankets; machine-stitched pillow covers; and commodity-themed wreaths.

Dozens of conference guests viewed entries during the Farm & Land Expo, marveling at the time-intensive, colorful creations. Entries highlighted a range of commodities, from cotton, cattle and specialty crops to bees, trees and poultry.

Those viewers included Twyla Smith of Crenshaw County, who soaked up fellow entrants’ inspiring designs. Smith won the hand-stitched quilt category with a variation on a log cabin pattern.

“Quilts are comforting,” Smith said. “I dabble in a lot of things. I paint, play piano, quilt, crochet. But I love to quilt.”

Lee County’s Jackie Henderson brought home a third-place ribbon for her entry in the lap blanket category.