Alabama AG supports President Trump’s nomination of Alabama’s solicitor general for federal judgeship

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Attorney General Steve Marshall voiced support for President Trump’s intent to nominate Edmund LaCour Jr. to serve as District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

“I strongly support President Donald Trump’s nomination of Edmund LaCour to serve as District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama,” Attorney General Marshall said. “His academic record and the impressive breadth and depth of his legal experience, from trial courts to the United States Supreme Court, assure he will be an outstanding jurist for Alabama’s Middle District Court.

“Eddie has distinguished himself during his service as solicitor general and deputy solicitor general of Alabama, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. I have no doubt our state and country will continue to benefit from his public service as a federal judge. I am proud to support his nomination and heartily urge his confirmation,” Marshall added.

LaCour has served as solicitor general of Alabama since May 1, 2019, and before that, as deputy solicitor general. Before joining the attorney general’s office, LaCour was a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he represented numerous clients before the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as courts of appeals and trial courts. Before joining Kirkland, LaCour practiced at Bancroft PLLC in Washington, D.C., and Baker Botts LLP in Houston, Texas. LaCour clerked for Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

LaCour holds a J.D. from Yale Law School; a M. Phil. from Trinity College Dublin and a B.A., summa cum laude from Birmingham-Southern College. He grew up in Dothan.