Adults at Play: Spicer’s Music hosts Adult Rock Summer Camp

By Kinley Beshers

For the Opelika Observer

Spicer’s Music is excited to host musicians age 21+ to their Adult Rock Camp on July 22-25 at Spicer’s Music in Opelika.

The Adult Rock Camp will take place in a relaxed atmosphere after work hours for musicians to learn cover songs and practice writing original songs with professional musical instructors.

Campers are required to bring instruments of choice unless they prefer pianos or drums, which will be provided by Spicer’s Music.

Using their instruments, campers will receive individualized lessons from instructors to learn and create their own sounds and music.

Musicians wishing to further their skills in singing, songwriting and performing on stage are welcome and will also be instructed with skill-specific lessons from the Spicer’s Music professional team.

Not only will this camp offer adult musicians skills and experience, but also new friendships, connections and memories with other musically-inclined campers.

“Since all campers are 21 and up, participants are able to bring libations to enjoy as they work on classic rock, folk, blues and country songs,” Spicer’s Music webmaster, Tyler Wallace said.

At the end of the camp, campers will be giving a live performance at a local bar in the Auburn-Opelika area.

“The concert will be a blast! The show usually runs around one hour,” Wallace said, “The concert is free and open to the public.”

The camp will be located at 2140 E University Drive in Auburn. Pay special attention to the following times of the camp each day. The times are as follows:

Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The concert performance will take place on Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. The location of the concert will be announced soon.

Spicer’s Music will provide amps, microphones, sound systems and everything needed to perform.

This summer will be the 15th year that Spicer’s Music will host summer music camps.

Originally built for youth musicians, the Spicer’s Music summer camps stemmed from the home of the Spicer family to offer local musicians a place to learn, connect and grow in their musical skills and self-confidence.

Inspired by the youth summer music camps, Spicer’s Music was formed into a full-line music store that offers instrument sales, rentals, repairs and music lessons for all ages.

To register for the Adult Rock Camp, visit www.spicersmusic.com/pages/adult-camp.

Spicer’s Music is an easy-access site for everything music-related. For more information regarding retail, summer camps and in-person or online music lessons, visit www.spicersmusic.com.