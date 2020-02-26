ADEM GRANTS PUBLIC HEARING

By Morgan Bryce

The Opelika Center for the Performing Arts will be the site of ADEM’s public hearing on March 31 starting at 6 p.m. for residents to voice their concerns about the proposed Creekwood quarry project.

The Florence, Alabama-based company is seeking approval for the necessary air and water permits to construct a granite quarry on Lee Road 168, just north of the Opelika city limits.

Amidst public outcry, ADEM decided to create a period of time for receiving public comments and input on the project beginning Jan. 21, and announced last Friday that it “received sufficient requests to warrant a public hearing,” thanks to efforts by Mayor Gary Fuller and other city officials encouraging residents to write letters to ADEM in opposition of the project. Because of the community response, ADEM has extended the public comments deadline to April 1 at 5 p.m.

Opelika city officials shared an online copy of the letter they received from the government agency last Tuesday confirming that a public hearing would take place. The letter also mentioned that Creekwood is responsible for paying for an $8,450 public hearing fee tied with hosting this event.

At a recent meeting, Opelika’s city council voted to hire the local Samford and Denson law firm along with Starnes, Davis and Florry of Birmingham to represent them in their fight against the quarry.

The meeting is expected to last through 8 p.m. The venue is located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway.

