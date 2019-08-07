Accounting Today names Auburn-Opelika area’s Machen McChesney as one of 100 ‘Best Accounting Firms to Work For’

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Auburn-Opelika area based CPA and business advisory firm Machen McChesney was recently named as one Accounting Today’s 100 “Best Accounting Firms to Work For.”

This list is made up of 100 firms across the United States. The annual survey and awards program, which is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting profession.

“The firms on this list represent the best workplace in the accounting profession,” said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”

Marty Williams, Machen McChesney’s managing partner, said he was delighted with the news.

“We are proud and honored to receive this award that recognizes the value and complexity of creating an environment where each team member feels valued and is provided resources and encouragement to succeed in their career. We appreciate being recognized alongside some of the best firms in the nation and we thank Accounting Today for their hard work developing and presenting the award,” Williams said.

Machen McChesney’s unique ability to consistently Return Value to their clients, professionals, and community continues to be recognized. The firm has been recently recognized for other accolades including; Business Alabama’s ‘Alabama’s Largest Accounting Firms,” Inside Public Accounting’s “IPA Top 400 Firms” and the Opelika-Auburn News’ “Readers’ Choice Awards.”

“Being recognized with these three independent rankings is humbling and very much appreciated,” Williams added.

About Machen McChesney:

Machen McChesney is a business advisory firm with a history of returning value to its individual and business clients through proactive accounting, audit and assurance, business tax and advisory, business valuation, family and elder care, individual tax planning and consulting and outsourced client accounting services. From its headquarters in Auburn, the firm is committed to returning value to its clients throughout Alabama and the United States. Machen McChesney is part of a family of services, including FocusPay Solutions focuspaysolutions.com) and Wealth Management Services, and is a member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned, high-quality local and regional accounting firms.

For more information, call 334-887-7022 or visit www.machenmcchesney.com. The firm is located at 1820 E. University Drive.



