AARP Awards Grants to Five Alabama Organizations as Part of Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable

Opelika Main Street to Use Funds for Outdoor Game Station

CONTRIBUTED BY AARP

MONTGOMERY —

Last Wednesday, AARP Alabama announced five organizations throughout the state will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants — part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded among 260 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over.

“AARP Alabama is committed to working with communities to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP State Director Candi Williams. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Alabamians 50 and over.”

Here in Alabama, projects funded include:

Mobile Medical Museum: Renovating walkways around the museum’s community garden to make them fully ADA-compliant.

Monroeville Main Street: Funding community activities that are healthy, affordable, educational and multigenerational.

Opelika Main Street: An outdoor game station will be installed downtown for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Town of Boligee: Improvements to the Bobcats Paw Trail to include flower boxes and lighting.

Urban Impact: This Birmingham organization will use its grant to develop intergenerational activities and lifelong learning opportunities, with an emphasis on strengthening communities and inclusion.

AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022.

This year, AARP is bolstering its investment of affordable and adaptable housing solutions in response to the national housing crisis. With additional funding support from Toyota Motor North America, the program is also increasing its support of projects that improve mobility innovation and transportation options.

The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Since 2017, AARP Alabama has awarded fifteen grants and more than $170,000 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

ABOUT AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.​