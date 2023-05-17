CONTRIBUTED BY LCYDC

With the theme “Thank You for Being a Friend,” the Lee County Youth Development Center (LCYDC) recently commemorated 50 years of friendship and service to humanity.

“This day was dedicated to our phenomenal founders — the late Mrs. Cecil Moreman and Mrs. Jane Walker — as well as the nearly 100 board members who have worked and served our mission from 1973 to the present day,” said Executive Director Laura Cooper.

More than 100 guests and dignitaries were in attendance as remarks were given by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Auburn University President Dr. Christopher Roberts and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.

Cooper said that since its inception, LCYDC has been supported by a diverse collective of individuals, organizations, businesses and houses of faith on both a local and statewide basis, and this day was an opportunity to thank all who had “traveled down the road and back again” so that children and families who need us might have a brighter and more hopeful future.

For more about the agency, visit www.lcydc.org.