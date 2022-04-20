4th Annual “Opelika Giving Day” Now Accepting Applications

CONTRIBUTED BY CFEA

Opelika –

The Community Foundation of East Alabama announced that it is accepting applications from nonprofits serving Opelika for its 4th Annual “Opelika Giving Day,” scheduled for June 15. Opelika Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising challenge that provides an easy and exciting way for people to support their local nonprofits serving Opelika.

Since its inception, Opelika Giving Day has helped raise over $125,000 for more than 25 nonprofits serving Opelika.

“Opelika Giving Day is a way to support special projects within our community giving everyone an opportunity to contribute to their favorite nonprofit project, or possibly multiple projects, that impact Opelika,” said President Barbara Patton. “Individuals, companies and organizations are all invited to participate in this special day of giving.”

To fill out your application for Opelika Giving Day visit: www.opelikagivingday.org or email info@opelikagivingday.org. Applications are due May 11 and the selections will be made the following day. On average, 10 nonprofit organizations that service the Opelika area are selected based on the strength and scope of their applications. Each nonprofit must commit to designating a nonprofit project contact to lead its social media campaign, participate in training sessions and build engagement with their prospective donors leading up to the day of Opelika Giving Day.

Spotlight your nonprofit project this year and raise funds to make it a reality. This year the 24-hour period will begin on noon June 15 and run through noon on June 16.

ABOUT THE CFEA

The Community Foundation of East Alabama was incorporated in 2007 as a 501 (c ) (3) tax-exempt organization. As a local center for philanthropy, the Community Foundation works with individuals, families, corporations, private foundations and nonprofit organizations to help them carry out their charitable objectives and address emerging community issues. Donors to the Community Foundation also benefit from the Foundation’s combined assets which greatly reduce investment and administrative fees. Our five-county region includes Lee, Chambers, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa Counties.