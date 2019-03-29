City of Opelika names Lee McInnis as new assistant city engineer

Special to the Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika and its engineering department are excited to

announce Lee McInnis as its new assistant city engineer.

In his position, McInnis will be in charge of performing inspections of new construction, public

relations, conducting studies, preparing contract specifications and bid packages,

reviewing construction plans, designing and preparing construction plans and

maps and performing related administrative and clerical task.

Prior to joining the city, McInnis worked at Volkert, Inc. in Montgomery as a

project engineer on more than 20 roadway construction projects with clients,

including Alabama Department of Transportation and state municipalities.

McInnis graduated from Auburn University in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in

Civil Engineering. Throughout his college years, he worked as a lab technician for

the National Center for Asphalt Technology where he was involved in the testing

of different pavements from various DOT’s across the United States.

“I plan on using my 12 years of experience in roadway construction and erosion

control to add to the City’s Engineering Department. As this community is

continuously growing, I look forward to having his family being a part of this

growth,” McInnis said.

“The Engineering Department is pleased to have Lee join the staff. We are

confident that Lee’s experience and knowledge in transportation project

management, and his professional engineering license will be a vital addition to

the Department. Lee will have an active role in all aspects of the administration

of the Engineering Department as we look to continue to grow and develop with

the City of Opelika,” said city engineer Scott Parker.

For more information, contact Parker by calling 334-705-5451.