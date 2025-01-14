Public Notices | The Observer | Jan. 16, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024-691

IN RE: The Estate of CAROLYN DUKE PERRY, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to HUGH DANIEL PERRY, as Personal Representative of the Estate of CAROLYN DUKE PERRY, deceased on the 12th day of December, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HUGH DANIEL PERRY

Personal Representative of the Estate of CAROLYN DUKE PERRY

Legal Run 01/02/25, 01/09/25 & 01/16/25

\

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2024-709

ESTATE OF SALLY L. DUKE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sally L. Duke, deceased, having been granted to Toby D. Duke this 27th day of December 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Toby D. Duke, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

Attorney at Law

334-745-2564

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

Legal Run 01/02/2025, 01/09/2025 & 01/16/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA LEILA YOUNG FONDER a/k/a MARTHA LEILA FONDER, DECEASED further and also known as MARTHA LEILA YOUNG FONDER a/k/a MARTHA LEILA FONDER

CASE NO.: 2024-699

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative CLINTON CHARLES FONDER, on

December 16, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ CLINTON CHARLES FONDER

Legal Run 01/16/2025, 01/23/25 & 01/30/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF PAMELA SUE HORAN, DECEASED

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 27th day of December, 2024.

CASEY C. HORAN

CASSIDY E. HORAN

Legal Run 01/02/25, 01/09/25 & 01/16/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by JEFFERY F. POTTER AND ANDREA G. POTTER, AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to LIBERTY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY on AUGUST 25, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of LEE County, Alabama, at MORTGAGE BOOK 4246 PAGE 924, the undersigned LIBERTY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of LEE County, Alabama, on JANUARY 30, 2025, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in LEE County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL 4: COMMENCE AT A 2-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 27 EAST, OPELIKA, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 90̊00’00” E A DISTANCE OF 1,301.25 FEET TO A COMPUTED POINT; THENCE RUN N 00̊00’00” W A DISTANCE OF 1,568.48 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 12, HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 27 AT PAGE 34 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 00̊52’08” W A DISTANCE OF 317.02 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 19 OF AFORESAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION, AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL TO BE DESCRIBED HEREIN. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN N 00̊52’08” W A DISTANCE OF 473.74 FEET TO A ½” REBAR FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 106, SOUTH WOODS SUBDIVISION, REPLAT OF LOTS 2, 3, 7, 8, & 9-15, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 22 AT PAGE 120 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 88̊06’19” E A DISTANCE OF 150.81 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 105 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 87̊47’42” E A DISTANCE OF 60.02 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 104 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN N 87̊59’05” E A DISTANCE OF 154.50 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 103 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 00̊51’06” E A DISTANCE OF 75.44 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 6, SOUTH WOODS SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 8 AT PAGE 15 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN N 87̊57’09”’ E A DISTANCE OF 390.30 FEET TO A 1-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE WESTERLY CORNER OF LOT 49, HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, 2ND ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 169 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN S 80̊18’43” E A DISTANCE OF 45.46 FEET TO A ¾-INCH CRIMPED-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 63 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 01̊58’19” E A DISTANCE OF 138.51 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 63; THENCE RUN S 16̊32’11” W A DISTANCE OF 63.23 FEET TO A ¾-INCH OPEN-TOP PIPE FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 64 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 01̊52’18” E A DISTANCE OF 150.04 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN S 88̊29’38” W A DISTANCE OF 263.04 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN S 01̊30’22” E A DISTANCE OF 70.00 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 16 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN S 88̊29’38” W A DISTANCE OF 371.00 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 18 OF SAID HALLWAY SUBDIVISION, SIXTH ADDITION; THENCE RUN N 67̊16’42” W A DISTANCE OF 65.80 FEET TO A 5/8-INCH REBAR FOUND AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 19 OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN S 88̊29’38” W ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 19 A DISTANCE OF 92.94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement.

LIBERTY BANK AND TRUST COMPANY,

Mortgagee-Transferee

Leonard N. Math

Chambless Math Carr, P.C.

P.O. Box 230759

Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759

334-272-2230

Legal Run 01/02/25, 01/09/25 and 01/16/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES GEORGE NEEL a/k/a JAMES G. NEEL, DECEASED further and also known as JAMES GEORGE NEEL a/k/a JAMES G. NEEL

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative NANCY JEAN NEEL, on December 27 2021, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Isl NANCY JEAN NEEL

Legal Run 01/09/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THEORIA YVONNE KING SMITH a/k/a THEORIA YVONNE SMITH, DECEASED further and also known as THEORIA YVONNE KING SMITH a/k/a THEORIA YVONNE SMITH

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative ALFONZA SMITH, on December 18 20l1, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Isl ALFONZA SMITH

Legal Run 01/09/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM PRESTON LANDREAU a/k/a BILL LANDREAU, Deceased.

CASE NO. 2024-669

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate WILLIAM PRESTON

LANDREAU a/k/a BILL LANDREAU are hereby granted to Sidney Gene Landreau a/k/a Buster Landreau as Personal Representative on the 25th day of N °v ember , 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SIDNEY GENE “BUSTER” LANDREAU

Legal Run 01/9/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF MELVIN WADE PIKE

CASE NO.: 2024-118

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO CARSON WADE PIKE AND APRIL LYNN PIKE

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Final Settlement of Conservatorship of Melvin Wade Pike, was by Conservator, Charlotte Conway requesting approval of a final accounting for the period September 12, 2024 through October, 31, 2024. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of February 2025 at 11:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Final Settlement of the Conservatorship of Melvin Wade Pike.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 01/9/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of the Opelika High School Gym Renovations at 1700 Bulldog Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801. for the State of Alabama and Lee County, Opelika, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Turner Batson, Architect / Engineer at 1950 Stonegate Dr., Suite 200, Birmiongham, AL 35242.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 01/16/25, 01/23/25, 01/30/25 & 02/06/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF EUGENE T. KIRBY, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-689

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sarah Moncus, as Executrix of the Estate of Eugene T. Kirby, deceased, on the 8th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bill English, Probate Judge Lee County, Alabama

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 01/16/25, 01/23/25 & 01/30/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 01/23/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 226

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 01/16/2025

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 36801 Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit B61

Unit C57

Unit C88

Unit C100

Unit C101

Unit D22

Unit D47

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 01/16/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Thursday the 6th day of February, 2025 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 Daniels, Cindy. Alabama, Title Max Of. Alabama, Title Max Of; Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Simmons, Lisa. Moore, Louise. Hall, Jasmyn. Baker, Quintina

Legal Run 01/16/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Elect Officers to Planning Commission (Chairman, Vice Chairman)

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary) – Public Hearing

1.A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford, Samford Group Development, LLC, authorized representative for Kelly Danene Jackson, property owner, for preliminary approval of the Veterans Parkway subdivision consisting of 33 lots accessed at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Saugahatchee Lake Road.

B. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Samford Group Development, LLC, authorized representative for Aaron Adams, property owner, for conditional use approval for 56 townhome units on 7.5 acres in a R-4 zoning district at 2410 Cunningham Drive. A public hearing on a request by Brandon Hayes, authorized representative for Kevin Neel, property owner, for conditional use approval to add one detached single-family dwelling with a single family home in a C-2 zoning district on a 10,574 sf lot at 515 South 8th Street.

C. Rezoning – Public Hearing

4a. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for a 30,630 square foot lot at 2802 Society Hill Road from a low density residential land use category to a light commercial land use category. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 30,630 sf lot and the Council approves the rezoning, then the amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

4b. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by James B. Layson, authorized representative for Raymond Trussell, property owner, to rezone 30,630 square foot lot at 2802 Society Hill Road from R-1 to C-2.

V. Old Business

D. Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance – Public Hearing

5.Bed and Breakfast Uses – A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Additions and revisions to definitions in Section 2.2 Definitions; revisions to Section 3.1 Building Permit Required; revisions to 7.3 C. Use Categories (matrix table); revisions to Section 8.11.1 Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses; and add new section: Section 8.28.4 Bed and Breakfast (This item was tabled at the March 26th Planning Commission meeting)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to

the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 01/16/2025

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Development Plan for Knollwood PUD. The applicant, Ash-Evermore Homes of AL, LLC., has heretofore submitted to the City Council a proposed amended Development Plan for Knollwood PUD. The proposed amended Development Plan consists of 47 single-family home lots and three lots designated “open space/amenity”. The amendment decreases the lot width of 11 lots from 60 feet to 35 feet to add one single-family home lot. Also, the use of Lot 45 is changed from a single-family lot to an “open space amenity lot”. Knollwood PUD consists of approximately 17.64 acres and is located along Crawford Road (Highway 169).

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on January 9, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 16th day of January, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 01/16/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

The City Council of the City of Opelika (the “City Council”) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courthouse of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991 in the following respects:

Section 5.1B of the Zoning Ordinance shall be revised so that the signed and completed application form and all required materials shall be filed with the City Planner no less than twenty-seven (27) days prior to the meeting at which said application is made. Section 8.17C(1) of the Zoning Ordinance shall be revised so that applications for a conditional use permit shall be submitted twenty-seven (27) days prior to the Planning Commission meeting at which they are to be heard.

Public notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on January 9, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice was given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama, 1975.

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said Ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 16th day of January, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 01/16/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES DONALD LOLLEY, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-506

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Tracey Lolley, Personal Representatives on the 9th day of January, 2025, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Tracey Lolley

Legal Run 01/16/2025, 01/23/2025 & 01/30/2025

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHREE R. SINGH, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-690

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of December, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee

County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SHANTI SINGH

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 01/09/25, 01/16/25 & 01/23/25