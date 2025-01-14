Community Calendar | Jan. 13, 2025

JAN. 18 — 13TH ANNUAL POLAR PLUNGE

Auburn Parks & Recreation and Lee County Special Olympics will host the 13th Annual Polar Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m. at Samford Pool. Pre-registration is required online at: www.auburnalabama.org/parks/register. Please register individually, even if you have a group. Register by Jan. 6 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. All proceeds benefit Lee County Special Olympics.

JAN. 25 — PUZZLE COMPETITION

The Opelika Public Library will host its 4th annual Puzzle Competition on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Teams of four will compete to see who can assemble the provided 500-piece puzzle the fastest. Winners will be awarded in three categories: Adult, Family and Teens. Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/PuzzleT25.

FEB. 7 & 8 — DADDY DAUGHTER DATE NIGHT

Auburn Parks & Recreation’s 35th Annual Daddy Daughter Date Nights are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night. This year’s theme is “Black and White Ball” — think black, white and silver, classy and elegant. Daughters, dads, granddads and uncles are invited to dance the night away and enjoy food, games, activities and a DJ. Attendees must live or work in the city of Auburn. Tickets are $20 for the father, $20 for first daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Tickets, additional details and a form to pre-purchase flowers are available online at: www.auburnal.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30175.

FEB. 7 & 8 — MOTHER SON BLUE JEAN BALL

Registration is open for Opelika’s 2025 Mother Son Blue Jean Ball. The dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 & 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Covington Rec Center. This year’s theme is “Sports.” Fees are $30 per couple (plus $10 for each additional son) and include a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. If any tickets are available after this deadline, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional pictures will be available the night of the dance, with prices beginning at $20. For more information, call Opelika Parks & Recreation at (334) 705-5560.

FEB. 14 &15 — DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE

Opelika’s 2025 Daddy Daughter Dances will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 & 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sportsplex. This year’s theme is “Denim and Diamonds.” The annual event includes a meal, corsage, boutonniere, activities and entertainment. Fees to attend are $30 per couple, plus $10 per additional daughter, and registration is required by Feb. 3 at www.opelika-al.gov/711/Daddy-Daughter-Dance. If any tickets are available after Feb. 3, registration will reopen, but the fee will increase to $50 per couple. Professional photography will be available the night of the dance. Prices begin at $20.