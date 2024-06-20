Mystic Order of East Alabama Fiction Writers to hold book reading, signing on June 22

20-year-old literary sisterhood releases new book, The Mystic Memoir

BY ANDY LEE WHITE

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — From their first gathering in the community meeting room of the now defunct Bruno’s grocery store, the six women who comprise The Mystic Order of East Alabama Fiction Writers have had only one objective: Write.

In the 20-plus years since, this literary sisterhood has shared many adventures, created a seven-season podcast and published five books, the latest of which will be featured on Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library.

This book, The Mystic Memoir: From Mirth to Infinity (and Beyond), is a collection of true stories written by and about the Mystics: Gail Langley, Marian Carcache, Margee Bright Ragland, Joanne Camp, Katie Jackson and Mary Dansak. A departure from the fiction writing that first brought them together, The Mystic Memoir is a work of nonfiction chronicling the lives of each Mystic, women whose careers (antique-dealer, artist, journalist, attorney, educators) and life experiences are as distinctive as their writing voices and talents.

Copies of the The Mystic Memoir will be available for purchase at the library and can also be found at Auburn Oil Company Booksellers and on Amazon.