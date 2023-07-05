2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents Announced

CONTRIBUTED BY AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s conference opponents for the 2023-24 season.

Auburn will play Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home at Neville Arena. The Tigers’ road travel will include trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Conference play commences on Jan. 6 and runs through March 9. Each SEC team plays the other 13 teams at least once during league play. They will then play their three permanent opponents a second time with the remaining two games changing every year.

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tennessee, as Bridgestone Arena will host the event from March 13 through 17, 2024.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

2023-24 AUBURN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEC OPPONENTS

Home

– Alabama

– Georgia

– Kentucky

– LSU

– Ole Miss

– Mississippi State

– South Carolina

– Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Road

– Alabama

– Arkansas

– Florida

– Georgia

– Ole Miss

– Mississippi State

– Missouri

– Tennessee

– Vanderbilt