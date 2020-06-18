2020 Census completion impacts the region and shapes the future

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Only 57% of the citizens in Lee County have completed the Census. Responding is important for yourself, your family and the community. The data determines the county’s representation and redistricting. The census is confidential. There will be a distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds for:

● Health Care Facilities

● Schools & Education

● Housing Assistance

● Child & Adult Food Assistance Programs

● Public Transportation

● Assistance for People Transitioning

● Medicare Part B

● Career & Technical Educational Grants

● Assistance for People Transitioning Out of Homelessness

Complete the census today at 2020census.gov.