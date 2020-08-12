2020-21 Class of ’20 Under Forty’ holds Kickoff Retreat

Courtesy of Opelika

Chamber of Commerce

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce held the annual ‘Kickoff Retreat’ to begin the 2020-21 Class of 20 Under Forty under the leadership of new Chamber President Ali Rauch and the 20 Under Forty Board of Directors.

This year’s class will learn about all things Opelika and meet with various departments & organizations throughout the city as the year goes on. The 20 Under Forty Chairperson, Christie Hill, charged the Programming & Logistics Committee, led by Committee Chair Todd Rauch, with planning a day filled with leadership development and an introduction into Opelika.

The event was held at CoLab Opelika (formerly known as Collaboration Station), and featured a discussion with Mayor Gary Fuller, enneagram & personality training with Associate Pastor Patrick Hitchman-Craig and leadership & networking training from Chamber President Ali Rauch. They also participated in a new Downtown Opelika Scavenger Hunt, a pilot program from the Opelika Library that was led by Library Director Rosanna McGinnis.

Additionally, the class brainstormed service project opportunities as they plan for the year ahead.

The 2020-21 Class of 20 Under Forty includes: Alycia Baggett (Auburn University), Will Black (CMG Mortgage), Richard Bright (Zazu Gastropub), Kristyn Bush (Opelika City Schools), Kristen Cotter (Opelika Utilities), Allison Duke (Hotel at AU), Alyssa Foreman (Knee High Foundation), Kim Golden (Vizion Driven Communities), Marlana Inman (EAMC), Adam Johnson (VCOM Auburn), Anita Jolley (Chicken Salad Chick), Russell Jones (City of Opelika), Natasha Kelly-Humphrey (Providence Baptist Church), Patrice Lipscomb (City of Opelika), Lee McInnis (City of Opelika), Micah Melnick (Big House Foundation), Carter Pitts (Economy Air & Heating), Alyson Skinner (SUSCC), Caitlyn Traffanstedt (EAMC) and Ken Ward (Opelika Main Street).

The current 20 under Forty Board of Directors includes Board Chair Christie Hill, Chair-Elect Jason Bryant, Secretary Todd Rauch, Assistant Secretary Jonathan Savage and at large members Raven Harvis, Wade Berry, Alex Rainey, Kristine Hill, Alex Sumrall, Carlton Hunley IV, Emma Holman, Rosanna McGinnis, Sutricia Johnson and Rachel Dennis.

The next session for the 2020-21 Class of 20 Under Forty will be held at the Museum of East Alabama on Aug. 11, where they will learn the history of Opelika. The class will also attend the Aug. 18 city council meeting to officially be introduced to the city leaders.

For any questions, or to learn more about the 20 under Forty leadership program, contact Mackenzie Kayler at mkayler@opelikachamber.com. Applications open for new applicants in April-May annually.