2-1-1 Day on February 11 Celebrates Community Resource Number

CONTRIBUTED BY

UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

Friday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day. In honor of National 211 Day, United Way of Lee County encourages residents to spread the word about this vital service that helps millions of people across North America, and the thousands of people here in Lee, Russell and Chambers County each year.

2-1-1 is your link to community resources. Individuals in need of help can dial 2-1-1 to reach call centers 24 hours a day, with language translation available, so that anyone can speak with a real person at any time of day. So, what happens when someone makes a 2-1-1 call? When you make a free call to 2-1-1, the call is routed to the local 2-1-1 Center. The call is then answered by a trained information and referral specialist, who assesses your need(s), then searches a comprehensive database of relevant human service referrals. The 2-1-1 specialist then explains how to access those services. Every day, people contact 211 to access free resources like disaster assistance; food pantries, health care and insurance assistance; housing and utility payment assistance; employment services; veterans services; childcare programs, family services and more.

The 211 Coordinator of East Alabama commented that in Lee, Russell and Chambers counties 5,939 referrals to local agencies, were given to people who turned to 2-1-1 for help in 2021. Callers were given referrals for needs such as utility assistance, prescription assistance, clothing and food pantries.

United Way of Lee County and United Way Worldwide have been long-standing supporters and the national leaders of the 2-1-1 movement in Partnership with the Alliance of Information and Referral Services. As the largest private funder of the 2-1-1 network, United Ways continue to strengthen and support 2-1-1 as another way to build stronger communities and create opportunities for all through the power of information and referral.

To help us celebrate 211 day and bring awareness to the 211 service, we encourage everyone to tell at least two people you know about 211 this week.