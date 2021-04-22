15th Annual Garden in the Park set for May 1

Contributed by Keep Opelika Beautiful

Keep Opelika Beautiful is excited to host the 15th annual Garden in the Park on Saturday, May 1.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Opelika Municipal Park. Garden in the Park is a rain or shine event. Garden in the Park is Opelika’s annual festival featuring handmade and homegrown art. Items for sale will include handmade jewelry, bags, paintings, plants, personalized items, children’s clothing and pottery. Children will have the opportunity to create a flower vase and plant tomato seeds. Food vendors will be selling cakes, hotdogs, fish, pies, smoothies and more. There is no charge for admissions into Garden in the Park. Attendees are asked to leave their personal pets at home.

“We thrilled to host Garden in the Park this year. One asset to this event is that every item sold has been created, painted, planted, or built by the person selling the item. Many of our artist come back year after year,” said Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful.

Garden in the Park is an outdoor event. Masks will be encouraged but not required. Other safety precautions such as social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Keep Opelika Beautiful thanks the following sponsors for their support of Garden in the Park: Opelika Auburn News, HomeLink Realty, City of Opelika City Council Members, Glynn Smith Chevrolet, Buick & GMC, Alfa agent Drake Martin, Afni and ESG Operations.

For more information about Garden in the Park, please contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at (334) 749-4970 or tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.