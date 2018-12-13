Walmart truck drivers raise $1,000 for Northside Intermediate School

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Opelika Transportation Office has chosen Northside Intermediate School to receive a $1,000 donation as part of Walmart’s commitment to education.

For every accident-free mile private fleet truck drove July 22-28, the Walmart Foundation made a financial contribution to local schools.

The Walmart Foundation is donating one cent for each accident-free mile driven by the drivers at each Walmart transportation office. A school in the home region of each transportation office will receive at least $1,000 and as much as $5,000, based on the safety performance of local drivers. During this year’s program, Walmart Transportation offices nationwide contributed more than $148,000 to schools in their communities.

“This is just one of the many ways Walmart supports education across the country,” said Keith Windham, General Transportation Manager at the Opelika Walmart Distribution Center. “It’s also a great way to engage all of our drivers in raising money for our local schools. This program serves as a great reminder to each of us that children are returning to classes and all drivers need to watch carefully for school buses and school children.”

Walmart’s Private Fleet is one of the largest in the United States and its more than 72 offices, including 8,300 drivers, supporting more than 4,500 Walmart stores, Sam’s Club locations and Neighborhood Markets in the U.S.

