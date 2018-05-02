USA Town Center to host 44th Annual East Alabama Old Car Club Show’ May 19

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The 44th Annual East Alabama Old Car Club Show will be held May 19 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at USA Town Center in Opelika.

Larry Rodgers, club treasurer, said visitors will be able to view and examine nearly 75 vintage cars and trucks.

“They’ll be able to see everything from a (Ford) Model A to vehicles made as recently as 1998. Some will be original, and even more will be modified, hotrodded, that sort of thing,” Rodgers said.

Affiliated with the club since 1983, Rodgers said the show serves as a great way to bring car enthusiasts together and share their favorite memories and experiences.

“It’s just something else to walk around and hear the people talk about the stories … ‘uncle such-and-such had a car just like this, your grandaddy had one of these’ and things like that. Hearing the stories that go along with the cars can serve as flashbacks and great memories for a lot of people,” Rodgers said.

Admission to the family-friendly event is free.

For more information, visit www.opelikachamber.com/events/details/44th-annual-east-alabama-old-car-club-show-3210.

The shopping center is located at 1220 Fox Run Ave.