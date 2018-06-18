Tru Cabinetry holds job fair for former MasterBrand workers

Special to the Opelika Observer

Tru Cabinetry is looking to hire many of the skilled workers displaced by the sudden closing last Tuesday of the MasterBrand Cabinets plant in Auburn.

Butch Reimer, president of the Ashland-based semi-custom cabinet manufacturer, said his growing company is looking forward to welcoming former MasterBrand workers to the Tru Cabinetry family.

“Tru Cabinetry has seen tremendous market growth in recent years, and that means we have a continued demand for additional talent to supply that growth. Adding industry veterans to our team is another way we can expand on our promise to craft quality cabinetry in the U.S.,” stated Reimer.

Tru Cabinetry is partnering with the City of Auburn and Auburn City Schools to take part in a job fair June 19 from 3-8 p.m. in the Auburn Junior High School gym located at 405 S. Dean Road.

Reimer said that those planning to attend the job fair should be prepared to fill out applications and interview for available positions at Tru Cabinetry on the spot. Tru is looking to fill positions across all departments, including engineers, supervisors, accountants, and skilled cabinetry workers.

“We want these displaced workers to know that Tru Cabinetry has a new career for them,” shared Reimer. “Tru Cabinetry is focused on people, and we want to bring great employees on board and build lasting career relationships with them.”