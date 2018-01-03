Tips to refresh yourself in the new year

Special to the

Planning some New Year’s resolutions? Instead of simply resolving to lose weight or drop a clothing size, consider placing a more positive spin on your objectives. Whether your stated goal is to try new sports and hobbies or to get in touch with nature, you can better refresh yourself this new year with resolutions that help you get in shape while appreciating your surroundings and having fun.

Try Something New

Testing out new sports and hobbies doesn’t need to require a great deal of time or financial commitment. There are plenty of ways to dip your toe in the water. Thanks to online marketplace coupon services, it’s easy to find discounted access to local experiences like orienteering and rock climbing classes, fishing excursions, white water rafting journeys and more. Consider giving your fun and fitness goals a recharge by trying out something completely different.

Make More of It

Whether you’re hiking, biking, skiing or trying any other new outdoor sport, consider making the most of your excursions with tech gear that enhances the experience and keeps you safe. For example, the PRO TREK Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F20 from Casio, powered by Android Wear 2.0, has GPS capabilities, a full color map display and water resistance of up to 50 meters, making it well suited for rugged adventures. Because it can be used off-line in areas without cellular service, it can free you up to go farther off the beaten trail and help you find your way back. Find a great fishing spot or vista on a hike? Spot some beautiful wildlife on the trail? Its Location Memory app instantly reads a user’s current location, so you can add notes to otherwise unmarked map spots. Additionally, Casio’s Moment Setter app gives users an opportunity to automatically receive important alerts, such as best fishing times, rest break intervals, and sunrise/sunset times.

Get Competitive

Having a race or competition ahead on the calendar can be the motivating force that drives you to get off the couch, get fit and enjoy the outdoors.

Whether it’s a 10k, obstacle race or a triathlon, training for such a competition can have cascading effects, leading to new healthy habits beyond more frequent workouts, such as getting more rest and hydration and eating a healthier diet. Completing your goal can be a truly rewarding experience.

In the new year, think beyond the scale.

Refresh your body and mind with new experiences that lead to healthy habits.

