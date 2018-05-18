Tiffany Denson resigns as Opelika Main Street’s executive director

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

On Wednesday, Opelika Main Street’s Tiffany Denson announced that she would resign from her position as the organization’s executive director.

After serving in the position for nearly three months, Denson said more time with family played heavily in her resignation.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. After a lot of thought, I decided it was best for me to focus my efforts on my family,” Denson said. “I believe (the Opelika Main Street Board of Directors) have a strong plan moving forward and I wish them much success.”

This was Denson’s second stint with Opelika Main Street. She served briefly as their executive director from 1999 to early 2000.

According to a statement provided by Opelika Main Street President Katie Bass, Denson will remain as executive director until June 2, the day of the Touch-a-Truck and Burger Wars events in downtown.

“The Opelika Main Street board is a group of extremely dedicated, passionate people that will do everything they can to make sure downtown will see no stop in motion in relation to activities and member services, and a plan is already in place to ensure this,” said Opelika Main Street President Katie Bass. “We will continue the positive momentum that began in January and moving forward in the interim, we will be led by Dana Gafford, who is a lifelong Opelika resident, and a board member for the past two years.”

Gafford said she is looking forward to strengthening relationships among downtown merchants in the coming months.

“I’m excited about working with the Main Street Board, and developing relationships with Main Street members,” Gafford said.

Taylor Made Owner and Opelika Main Street member Taylor Sumrall added that she is excited for the future of the organization moving forward.

“I am excited (that) Main Street has a plan moving forward … assuring the members a very smooth transition,” Sumrall said.

