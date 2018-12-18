SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January

15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7 th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

Parcel 1

From a I-1, GC-P District (Institutional, Gateway Corridor-Primary Overlay District)

to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor-Primary Overlay District),

the parcels of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Northwest Corner of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence running S 89°20’22” E a

distance of 50.00 feet to a point; thence S 00°20’45” W a distance of 651.52 feet to a

point; thence running S 03°30’02” E a distance of 301.68 feet to a point, more or less, said point being 113.79 feet left and opposite Station 12+54.29 on the proposed

construction centerline of Bush Road, City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama Project,

which is the True Point of Beginning;

Thence running S 89°43’56” E a distance of 609.04 feet to a point 29.13 feet left and opposite Station 19+03.66 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence along a curve to the right a distance of 67.15 feet, said curve having a radius

of 85.00 feet, being subtended by a chord bearing of S 67°39’20” W a chord distance

of 65.42 feet to a point 25.00 feet left and opposite Station 18+14.56 on the proposed

construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence running N 89°42’39” W a distance of 300.76 feet to a point 25.82 feet left and

opposite Station 15+16.71 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence along a curve to the left a distance of 90.22 feet, said curve having a radius of 150.00 feet, being subtended by a chord bearing of S 73°03’28” W a chord distance of 88.87 feet to a point 37.50 feet left and opposite Station 14+42.02 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence running S 55°49’35” W a distance of 18.87 feet to a point 37.50 feet left and

opposite Station 14+23.15 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence along a curve to the right a distance of 35.71 feet, said curve having a radius

of 62.50 feet, being subtended by a chord bearing of S 72°11’43” W a chord distance

of 35.23 feet left and opposite Station 13+66.01 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence running S 88°33’51” W a distance of 104.51 feet to a point 37.50 feet left and

opposite Station 12+61.50 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence along a curve to the right a distance of 9.51 feet, said curve having a radius of

38.00 feet, being subtended by a chord bearing of N 84°15’57” W a chord distance of 9.49 feet to a point 38.68 feet left and opposite Station 12+52.09 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence running N 00°14’28” E a distance of 75.14 feet, which is the True Point of Beginning.

Parcel 2

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northwest Corner of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence running 89°20’22” E a distance of 50.00 feet to a point; thence S 00°20’45” W a distance of 651.52 feet to a point; thence running S 89°40’07” E a distance of 704.02 feet to a point; more or less, said point being 39.47 feet left and opposite Station 22+26.07 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road, City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama Project, which is the True Point of Beginning.

Thence running S 89°40’07” E a distance of 17.34 feet to a point 25.00 feet left and opposite Station 22+35.63 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence running S 33°46’56” W a distance of 31.50 feet to a point 25.00 feet left and

opposite Station 22+04.13 on the proposed construction centerline of Bush Road;

Thence running N 00°23’09” E a distance of 26.28 feet to a point, which is the True

Point of Beginning;

Together with and subject to covenants, easements and restrictions of record.

Said tract or parcel having an area of 227.94 Square Feet, (0.005 Acres), as shown on

a map prepared by Mulkey Engineers and Consultants, dated September 30, 2011.

Parcel 3

From the NW Corner of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee

County, Alabama, go thence South 89 degrees 20’ 22” East 50.0 feet; thence South

00 degrees 20’ 45” West 651.52 feet to the point of beginning of the property here

intended to be described and conveyed; thence South 89 degrees 39’ 15” East 726.0

feet for a point; thence South 00 degrees 20’ 45” West 300.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 39’ 15” West 726.0 feet; thence North 00 degrees 20’ 45” East 300 feet to the Point of Beginning containing 5.0 acres, more or less, LESS AND EXCEPT, part of the NW ¼ of NW ¼ Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, and being more

fully described as follows: Commence at the northwest corner of said NW ¼ of NW ¼; thence east long the north line of said ¼ – ¼, a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to the present east right-of-way line of Hamilton Road; thence Southerly along said east

right-of-way line a distance of 652 feet, more or less, to a point on the north property

line that is easterly of and at right angles to the centerline of project number

MAAAF-77(12) and the point of beginning of the property herein to be conveyed;

thence easterly along said north property line a distance of 25 feet, more or less, to a

point that is 60 feet easterly of, and at right angles to, said centerline; thence

southeasterly a distance of 301 feet, more or less, to a point of the south property line that is 80 feet easterly of and at right angles to said centerline; thence westerly a distance of 45 feet, more or less, to the present east right-of-way line of Hamilton

Road; thence North along said east right-of-way line a distance of 300 feet, more or less to the point of beginning containing 0.2237 acres, more or less.

The above-described property contains approximately 5.0 acres and is located at 2015 Gateway Drive, Opelika, Alabama. Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on December 19, 2018 in The Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Section 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975).

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 19th day of December, 2018.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

