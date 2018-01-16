SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February

6, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7 th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning

Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class

of district, as follows:

From a C-2 District (Office/Retail District) to a Planned Unit Development (“PUD”),

the parcel of land hereinafter described: All that certain tract or parcel of land lying in Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, containing 5.25 acres and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at Southwest corner of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 26 East,

run North 21 degrees 27 minutes 11 seconds East 759.83 feet to a point on the North

right-of- way of Century Boulevard, also being the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence

North 00 degrees 04 minutes 51 seconds West 299.99 feet; thence North 44 degrees

33 minutes 51 seconds East 56.45 feet; thence North 00 degrees 42 minutes 44

seconds West 20.10 feet; thence North 89 degrees 52 minutes 02 seconds East 599.99 feet; thence 00 degrees 44 minutes 57 seconds East 360.22 feet to the North right-of- way of Century Boulevard; thence along the North right-of- way of Century Boulevard, South 89 degrees 52 minutes 02 seconds West 640.18 feet; to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described property is located on the north margin of Century Park Boulevard and west of Thomason Drive.

The proposed Ordinance also approves a development plan for Century Park Condominiums. The development plan (master plan) provides for the construction of eight (8)

multi-family buildings consisting a total of thirty-two (32) residential condominium units. Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on January 17, 2018 in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Section 11-52- 78 Code of Alabama (1975).

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 17 th day of January, 2018.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 01/17/2018