Spa at Grand National opens at the Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Originally created to attract golfers to Alabama, multiple spas were added along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail to enhance the guest’s experiences. The sixth spa on the RTJ Spa Trail opened Nov. 20 inside the Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort at Grand National. “The Spa at Grand National will feature 20,000 sq. ft. of wellness, relaxation and motivation,” said Jim Keller, general manager of the Auburn/Opelika Marriott Resort at Grand National.

“With the bottom two floors dedicated to spa services and a state-of-the-art fitness facility on the top floor, our hotel guests and local residents will have a European-style spa experience with an Opelika address,” Keller said. “You will not find a finer spa in the area which will appeal to our guests and the community.”

Membership and day pass options are available.

“From traditional warm stone massages to red carpet ready facials, the RTJ Spa Trail features six spas across Alabama offering innovative treatments in exquisite settings,” said Taylor Fields, Corporate Director of Spa for the RTJ Resort Collection.The Spa Trail is ideal for individual golfers, couples traveling together or for groups of friends looking to relax and be pampered. The spas are located in Marriott, Autograph, and Renaissance Hotels along the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail: Point Clear, Mobile, Montgomery, Hoover, Florence and Opelika.

Designed by Sims Patrick Studio, an Atlanta design firm, the Spa at Grand National features eight treatment rooms in a nature inspired setting. Located adjacent to the RTJ Grand National golf courses, the Spa at Grand National also features private relaxation areas for men and women that include whirlpools, infrared saunas, showers, hideaway lounge and more on the first floor. The second floor of the spa features manicure and pedicure stations, a full-service salon and exquisite lounge that can be reserved for special occasions. Fitness is the focus on the third floor overlooking the resort grounds with extensive cardio and resistance training equipment by Technogym. The Technogym technology offers the finest equipment with cloud-based wellness profiles. A private spin studio on the third floor features Fitness On Demand, so guests will have their own virtual personal trainer. For shopping, a luxurious and unique retail boutique is located on the ground floor of the spa.

The Spa at Grand National will offer a wide selection of signature massages featuring Himalayan salt stones, holistic facials and unique body treatments. The finest in treatments and product offerings will include products by Naturopathica, HydraFacial, PRIORI Skin Care, and many more.

Spa at Grand National Overview

Opening in November 2018, this 20,000-sq. ft. world-class spa facility will be connected directly to the Auburn/Opelika Marriott at Grand National in Opelika,

Alabama.

First Floor

• Lobby and retail space

• Women’s quiet room with Infrared sauna and whirlpool

• Women’s lounge

• Men’s quiet room with Infrared sa

• Men’s lounge

• Eight treatment rooms, including two rooms for couples treatments

• Restrooms and showers

Second Floor

• Salon

•Two manicure and three pedicure stations

• Bridal/Special Events Lounge

• Restrooms

• Offices

Third Floor

• Fitness Center with advanced cardio and strength training options

• 450-sq. ft. movement studio with instructor-led classes

• Locker rooms inclusive of restrooms, showers and Infrared Saunas Access

• The Spa at Grand National services are available to anyone over the age of 16, this includes locals, visitors and hotel guests.

• Membership and a day pass program are available.

Spa at Grand National Inspirations: Earth, Water, Air & Fire

Sitting adjacent to the lodge inspired Auburn/Opelika Marriott resort, the new three-level spa and fitness center will provide guests and the neighboring community a first-class wellness facility. The outside flora and fauna weaves into the interior, and the decor is inspired by the naturally occurring elements of the “Earth, Water, Air and Fire” found in the natural surroundings of the Alabama landscape.

A relaxed luxury retreat inspired by a tree house in an enchanted forest is the best way to describe the feeling of the entry lobby and reception. A place to nourish your body and mind featuring a focal fireplace and tall windows surrounded by comfortable seating, natural materials, hanging plants, swings and an array of body products displayed around a welcoming reception desk made from a local tree.

The flow into the locker rooms, lounge areas and showers is well planned for ease of circulation, privacy and relaxing. The quiet room is a place filled with candlelight, neutral warm colors, an inviting whirlpool and sauna experience and a mesmerizing fire feature surrounded by a healthy refreshment bar, cozy seating and a twinkling Southern sky ceiling.

The hallway leading to the treatment rooms has a progressive pattern of dramatic vertical accent lights highlighting a textural stone wall giving the illusion of an outdoor space.

This hallway is punctuated with faux green walls as focal points. Each treatment room invites individual guests to indulge their senses in a naturally relaxing setting.

The second floor has a salon equipped with pedicure and manicure stations, hair styling services, and a make-up artist station. An array of beauty products will be displayed amongst the warm salon environment.

The upstairs fitness area will feature a light-filled open truss ceiling with the latest cardio and strength training equipment. The central multi-use exercise and movement room invites guests to join a yoga, dance or body sculpting class and will be equipped with a refreshing hydration bar.

All in all, whether relaxing or exercising, this world-class faculty has something for everyone wanting to nourish their body and soul.

New Chapter in

Southern Hospitality

In 1992 Grand National was the fourth site to open on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and more than 1.5 million rounds have been played. Five years ago the hotel's tropical pool complex and tennis facility opened to provide additional activities for Marriott guests. In 2017, the hotel was awarded the area’s first Four Diamond distinction and began construction to nearly double its number of guest rooms.

One key element missing from the property is an upscale spa and fitness center. With RTJ golf, multiple pools, tennis, pickleball and a new spa facility plus the many offerings at Auburn University, the Auburn/Opelika Marriott will be a regional and national destination.

The Retirement Systems of Alabama has several investments in the area including the Auburn/Opelika Marriott, RTJ Grand National and the National Village golf community.

In an effort to utilize Alabama businesses, The Spa at Grand National was designed by Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood and will be constructed by Jesco Construction.

For more information on the Auburn/Opelika Marriott, visit www.marriottgrandnational.com or call 334-741-9292. More information on RTJ Grand National can be found at www.rtjgolf.com. Those wanting to make the Auburn-Opelika area home can find several options at www.nationalvillage.com or call 334-749-8165.