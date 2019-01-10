Spa at Grand National named as one of North America’s best

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Spa at Grand National in Opelika was named as one of the 100 best in North America, according to results from spasofamerica.com.

Earlier this week, the No. 1 spa and wellness travel website unveiled its Top 100 Spas for 2018, based on unique page views and consumer choices on spasofamerica.com. Three of these spas are in Alabama and part of the RTJ Spa Trail. The annual award provides insights into consumers’ favorite spas of the year.

Just opened in November, the Spa at Grand National was No. 53 on the list. The three-story spa and fitness center is located at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National. The Spa at Grand National was the sixth spa to open on the Spa Trail and helped transform the property designation to the resort status.

This year’s top-100 Spas includes 73 spas from the United States (including 14 from region-leading California), 17 spas from Canada, four from Mexico, one each from the Bahamas, Brazil and Costa Rica. In the South, Florida has six spas highlighted. Alabama, Tennessee and Texas had three spas honored. Mississippi had two spas listed. Arkansas and Georgia each had one spa ranked. Other Alabama spas included The Spa at the Shoals in Florence and The Spa at Ross Bridge in Hoover outside of Birmingham.

“In 2018, we continued to see growth in the North American spa and wellness industry, with increased visits and revenue,” said Spas of America President Craig Oliver.

The 2018 International Spa Association U.S. Spa Industry Study, commissioned by the ISPA Foundation and undertaken by PWC, reported consumers make 187 million visits to spas in the United States, generating an estimated $17.5 billion in revenue, translating into an average of $97.70 per visit.

“Spa and wellness consumers in the United States, Canada and Mexico understand wellness benefits their lives by reducing stress, promoting relaxation and increasing well-being,” said Oliver. “Whether guests are traveling alone or in a group, spa and wellness travel offers people a chance to focus on what is important – their own health and well-being.”

For more on the RTJ Spa Trail, visit rtjresorts.com. For a complete listing of the Top 100 Spas, visit www.spasofamerica.com/spas-of-america-top-100-spas-of-2018.