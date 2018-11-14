‘Small Business Saturday’ to be held Nov. 24 in downtown Opelika

By Morgan Bryce

Merchants in downtown Opelika will participate in the annual “Small Business Saturday” Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Launched by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a national effort to promote local small businesses, which makes up 99.4 percent of Alabama’s economy according to statistics provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy.

Organized locally by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, participating merchants will offer special one-day sales in an effort to promote both their business and the vibrant atmosphere in the city’s downtown area.

“The Chamber has been supporting this initiative since its inception, and I think it’s a great program to raise awareness of just how important it is to shop with our Opelika businesses. It means more of the dollars stay local and you’re supporting your friends and neighbors and making the community better,” said Opelika Chamber of Commerce President Pam Powers-Smith. “I want to encourage everyone to get out on Saturday and buy some gifts and you’ll feel good about it. These small business owners work hard every day so let’s show them we appreciate them.”

For more information, call 334-745-4861 or visit www.americanexpress.com.