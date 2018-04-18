Rocky Brook Rocket documentary brings community together in spite of threat of severe weather Saturday

By Michelle Key

Despite windy conditions and the threat of severe weather, a large crowd turned out for Saturday’s Opelika Fun Day and to view the premiere of the Rocky Brook Rocket film documentary, “A Rocket in a Railroad Town.”

Children and adults alike enjoyed rides on the train before the film, and parkgoers had the opportunity to purchase barbecue from the Butcher Paper BBQ food truck that was set up in the Denson Rec Center parking lot.

Opelika resident Luanne Helms said the train was a prominent part of her childhood.

“Growing up on Rocky Brook Road, the Rocket was a daily treasure of my childhood. I remember many summers heading down on my bike to the Monkey Park to wade the creeks, ride the train, and it’s just something you can’t express,” Helms said.

“I’ve began to instill the love I had for the (train) to my son, spending our Saturdays riding round and round. What an honor to be able to view and fill in some of the history I didn’t know on the Rocket before I was born in the 70s. The documentary was thrilling and educational for young and old.”