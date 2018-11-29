Reindeer Express slated for Dec. 13-15 at Municipal Park

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Three nights of Christmas-themed entertainment, food, fun and magic will be had during the eighth annual “Rocky Brook Rocket Reindeer Express” Dec. 13-15 at Municipal Park.

Organized by the City of Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department, the event will feature pictures with Santa for children, train rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket, screenings of Christmas classics and more.

“This event has been an amazing addition to the already great list of Christmas events that take place in Opelika each year. The season is so short, and people want to pack in as much as they can, and the city does a really amazing job or providing multiple opportunities for people to get into the holiday spirit,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator for the City of Opelika’s Parks and Recreation Department.

This year’s event will feature expanded lighting and themes throughout the park, including the addition of “Peanuts” characters and expansion of “Whoville’ from “The Grinch.”

More than 3,000 people attended the three-day event last year, which started as a one-night only occasion in 2011.

“A lot of it is the same from year to year, but we strive to make it bigger and better each year,” Chesser added.

The event is for children from 2nd grade and younger. Admission is free, but there are charges for photo packages with Santa and train rides cost $1 for each person.

For more information, visit www.opelika-al.gov or call 334-705-5560. Municipal Park is located across the street from the Opelika Recreation Center on Denson Drive.