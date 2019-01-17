Randy Price named to five Alabama Senate Committees, Including Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Special to the Opelika Observer

Newly-elected State Senator and Opelika native Randy Price has been tabbed to serve on five standing committees in the Alabama State Senate, including the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry panel. Price will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Senate’s Tourism committee.

In addition to the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Tourism committees, Price will serve on Banking and Insurance, Education Policy, and Transportation and Energy. Bills are debated and refined in standing committees, and if given favorable review, are forwarded on to the entire Senate for consideration

“I am excited to begin the new legislative term and I think my experience as a small business owner and cattle farmer will be especially useful on the Agriculture and Transportation committees. We have to figure out a fiscally-responsible way to modernize Alabama’s roads and bridges,” Price said. “I look forward to working with my fellow legislators and Governor Ivey to identify conservative solutions for the challenges our state faces.”

“My door is always open to the people of Senate District 13—I want to be as accessible as possible as I represent your interests at the Statehouse,” Price added.

A Republican, Price won election to the Alabama Senate on Nov. 6, filling the seat previously held by Gerald Dial.

Price represents all or parts of Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, and Randolph counties in the Alabama Senate.

The 2019 regular session of the Alabama Legislature will start on March 5th.



