OTC to hold murder mystery April 6,22

The Opelika Theatre Company will be presenting “I Buried an Idol,” a murder mystery based off of FOX’s longtime running musical talent show “American Idol.”

Competition judges will include Randy Hackson, Smalla I’mCool and Cryin’ Towell, as well as host Brian Beeznest.

During the show, the judges will be holding a competition to find the next big thing in music, but sometimes these contests can get heated, resulting in “murder.”

Niffer’s at the Tracks, Irish Bred Pub and Southside Center for the Arts are the troupe’s contributing partners.

Dates for the shows are April 6 at Niffer’s in Opelika and April 22 at Irish Bread Pub in downtown Opelika. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.

This show is a fundraiser for OTC in order to fund future main stage productions. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling 334-663-2593 or online at squareup.com/store/OpelikaTheatreCo.