Orpheus Chamber Orchestra to perform in Opelika Jan. 25

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The New York City-based Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will be in concert at the Southside Center for the Arts Jan. 25, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Presented by the East Alabama Arts Association, the ensemble will be accompanied by Norwegian trumpet virtuoso Tine Thing Helseth performing in two concertos: Albinoni’s Concerto Op. 9, No. 2 and Bach’s Trumpet Concerto in D major (after Vivaldi), BWV 972.

Also on the program is Rossini’s Overture to Il Signore Bruschino, Haydn’s Notturno No. 1 in C Major, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40.

Following her 2013 BBC Proms debut performance of Matthias Pintscher’s Chutes d’étoiles with the BBC Scottish Symphony, Helseth established herself as one of the foremost trumpet soloists, garnering critical acclaim for her soulful, lyrical sound and collaborative approach to music-making.

In 2007, she had the unique honor of being the first ever classical artist to be nominated for a Norwegian Grammy Award.

Helseth also tours regularly with her 10-piece, all-female brass ensemble ‘tenThing’, and is set to make her Carnegie Hall debut next week.

For more information or to inquire about ticketing options, call (334) 749-8105 or visit www.eastalabamaarts.org.

The Southside Center for the Arts is located at 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika, 36801.