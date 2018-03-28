ORDINANCE NO. 006-18

ORDINANCE ANNEXING CERTAIN PROPERTY TO THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(PLAINSMEN DEVELOPMENT, INC., PROPERTY)

WHEREAS, on the 6th

day of February 2018, Plainsmen Development, Inc., an Alabama

corporation (hereinafter referred to as the “Petitioner”) being the owner of the property hereinafter

described, did file a Petition for Annexation (the “Petition”) with the City of Opelika, Alabama, a

municipal corporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, requesting the annexation of

certain property owned by the Petitioner as more particularly described below; and

WHEREAS, said Petition did contain the signatures of all owners of the described territory and a map of said property showing its relationship to the corporate limits of the City of Opelika; and

WHEREAS, the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the existing corporate limits of the City of Opelika and does not embrace any territory within the corporate limits of another municipality, and when annexed into the City of Opelika will form a homogenous part of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Opelika did determine that it is in the public interest that said property be annexed into the City of Opelika and it did further determine that all legal requirements for annexing said real property have been met pursuant to Sections 11-42-20 through 11-42-24, Code of Alabama (1975).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Opelika, finds and declares as the legislative body of the City of Opelika that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Opelika, and the citizens of the affected area, to bring the territory described in Section 2 of this Ordinance into the City of Opelika.

Section 2. The boundary lines of the City of Opelika, Alabama, be, and the same are hereby altered or rearranged so as to include all of the territory hereto before encompassed by the corporate limits

of the City of Opelika, Alabama, and in addition thereto the following described territory, to-wit:

All the certain tract of land containing 160.69 acres lying in and being a part of Section 32,

Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama being more particularly described as

follows:

Commencing at a 3/4” Open Top Pipe at the Southeast Corner of Section 32, Township 18 North,

Range 27 East in Lee County, Alabama, go N03°36’00”W, 784.00 feet to the POINT OF

BEGINNING, thence go N03° 36′ 00”W, 2993.20 feet, thence following a curve with a chord

bearing of S89° 16′ 53″W, chord distance of 106.78 feet, with a radius concaving to the southwest

60.00 feet, thence go S88° 40′ 32″W, 1021.74 feet, thence go S06° 35′ 58″W, 236.76 feet, thence

go S18° 59′ 41 “E, 193.43 feet, thence go S39° 12′ 08″W, 116.01 feet, thence go N83° 55′ 26 “W,

85.19 feet, thence go S32° 08′ 17″W, 314.90 feet, thence go N82° 51′ 04″W, 116.58 feet, thence

go S67° 03′ 19″W, 98.18 feet, thence go S70° 20′ 56 “W, 77.74 feet, thence go S29° 36′ 12″E,

191.87 feet, thence go S12° 34′ 49″E, 231.75 feet, thence go S10° 23′ 19″W, 215.90 feet, thence

go S36° 22′ 22″W, 203.69 feet, thence go S67° 45′ 23″W, 162.96 feet, thence go S66° 04′ 28″W,

144.51 feet, thence go S50° 11′ 56″W, 135.17 feet, thence go S17° 49′ 17″E, 131.90 feet, thence

go S35° 17′ 50″W, 152.65 feet, thence go N88° 29′ 59″E, 62.72 feet, thence go S15° 09′ 39″E,

4.65 feet, thence go S37° 18′ 29″E, 131.55 feet, thence go S32° 19′ 31″E, 102.35 feet, thence go

S12° 54′ 26″E, 171.90 feet, thence go S45° 34′ 58″E, 159.06 feet, thence go S14° 02′ 37″E, 69.55

feet, thence go S00° 31′ 14″W, 217.19 feet, thence go S12° 40′ 17″E, 71.19 feet, thence go S06°

32′ 18″W, 82.20 feet, thence go S37° 13′ 20″W, 124.31 feet, thence go N87° 50′ 52″W, 259.56

feet, thence go N74° 30′ 01″W, 139.95 feet, thence go N65° 59′ 32″W, 89.16 feet, thence go N71°

42′ 26″W, 124.05 feet, thence go N58° 39′ 52″W, 116.42 feet, thence go N55° 03′ 45″W, 89.34

feet, thence go N55° 05′ 21″W, 92.56 feet, thence go N47° 51′ 44″W, 94.47 feet, thence go N37°

32′ 19″W, 137.12 feet, thence go N51° 22′ 33″W, 121.74 feet, thence go N80° 25′ 08″W, 138.54

feet, thence go N38° 53′ 43″W, 156.75 feet, thence go N59° 09′ 16″W, 151.24 feet, thence go

N55° 55′ 42″W, 71.00 feet, thence go N20° 41′ 39″W, 117.27 feet, thence go N30° 17′ 06″W,

50.10 feet, thence go N48° 47′ 11″W, 63.74 feet, thence go N61° 37′ 45″W, 67.43 feet, thence go

N79° 46′ 31″W, 37.56 feet, thence go N85° 28′ 49″W, 33.89 feet, thence go S32° 45′ 15″W, 39.33

feet, thence go S17° 15′ 37″E, 264.93 feet, thence go S39° 01′ 08″E, 156.48 feet, thence go S29°

54′ 15″E, 109.22 feet, thence go S20° 03′ 57″E, 109.76 feet, thence go S26° 47′ 04″E, 121.40 feet,

thence go S28° 04′ 43″E, 109.13 feet, thence go S41° 57′ 39″E, 125.27 feet, thence go S54° 52′

49″E, 115.84 feet, thence go N75° 06′ 18″E, 189.85 feet, thence go S74° 34′ 20″E, 165.76 feet,

thence go S19° 58′ 33″E, 172.71 feet, thence go S48° 10′ 32″E, 188.57 feet, thence go S32° 40′

16″E, 99.50 feet, thence go S10° 56′ 26″W, 72.22 feet, thence go S49° 29′ 59″W, 81.98 feet,

thence go S63° 07′ 49″E, 131.71 feet, thence go S56° 29′ 12″E, 78.91 feet, thence go N53° 17′

06″E, 83.34 feet, thence go N26° 02′ 37″E, 117.27 feet, thence go S72° 52′ 13″E, 132.96 feet,

thence go S65° 10′ 58″E, 181.35 feet, thence go S21° 28′ 17″W, 189.12 feet, thence go N89° 11′

12″E, 35.93 feet, thence following a curve with a chord bearing of S39° 58’ 21”E, chord distance of 76.66 feet, with a radius concaving to the northeast 50.00 feet, thence go N89° 11′ 00″E, 920.87 feet, thence go N33° 02′ 11″W, 192.45 feet, thence go N79° 11′ 50″E, 473.47 feet, thence go N32°

40′ 46″W, 326.37 feet, thence following a curve with a curve bearing of N00° 37’ 58”E, a chord

distance of 66.13 feet, with a radius concaving to the east 70.00 feet, thence go S67° 34′ 15″E,

198.58 feet, thence go S84° 24′ 21″E, 434.42 feet, thence go N51° 27′ 07″E, 525.74 feet to the

POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT however such portion thereof, if any, previously annexed into the City of Opelika, Alabama.

Section 3. A map or plat of a survey describing the territory annexed and showing its relation to the corporate limits of the City of Opelika shall be attached to this ordinance, marked Exhibit “B” and made a part hereof.

Section 4. The Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to file with the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama, a certified copy of this ordinance, together with a certified copy of the petition of the property owner and the Clerk is further directed to take all necessary and proper steps to perfect the annexation of said territory herein described.

Section 5. This ordinance shall be published as provided by law in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

Section 6. The territory described in this ordinance shall become a part of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika upon publication of this ordinance as set forth in Section 5 above.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of March, 2018.

/s/ Patricia Jones

PRESIDENT PRO-TEM OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 21st day of March, 2018.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of March, 2018.

/s/ Gary Fuller

MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

Legal Run 3/28