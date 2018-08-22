Opelika’s Walmart Distribution Center, city celebrate fleet safety success

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Opelika Walmart Distribution Center Fleet Crew recently celebrated reaching the highest safety level within Walmart’s Worker Safety Program. Drivers received a ring at a safety ceremony on Aug. 14-15.

“Safety is an important value at Walmart. We focus on safety, health and environmental compliance in our operations. We want to get our employees back to their family each and every day the same way they came to us,” said Keith Windham, General Transportation Manager at the Opelika Walmart Distribution Center.

According to Windham, it is rare for a group of drivers to reach the highest safety level (Level 10). His team of nearly 40 drivers surpassed the mandatory requirements for reaching the top. Drivers must perform 5.2 million driving miles with no accidents. From January 5, 2017 to July 10, 2018, his team logged 5.9 million miles with no accidents.

“This is something to be proud of,” said Lori Huguley, Opelika Economic Development Director. “These drivers are faced with significant challenges as they navigate through heavy metropolitan areas like Atlanta. We are extremely impressed with this accomplishment and congratulate Walmart and their drivers on reaching this milestone.”

City Council President Eddie Smith and Councilman David Canon attended the celebration, along with Huguley.

