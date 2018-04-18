Opelika’s Tractor Supply Company to hold ‘Try Before You Buy’ event Saturday

Special to the Opelika Observer

Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to their Opelika location this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. to enjoy family-friendly activities and test a variety of power equipment products.

“Our goal is to ensure that every customer purchasing a piece of power equipment from our store walks out with a stronger knowledge of how to use it,” said Store Manager Briana Belskie. “At Tractor Supply, we are not only here for your rural lifestyle needs, but also to provide you with the advice and expertise that goes along with it.”

Participating event partners will include:

Butcher Paper BBQ On site from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pet Adoptions On site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



According to Belskie, Opelika’s farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and tradesmen can all consider Tractor Supply Company a one-stop-shop for all their needs. Items sold at the store include: work-wear and boots, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler and irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 2600 Pepperell Parkway. For more information, contact the store at 334-737-7775.