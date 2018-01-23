Opelika’s Todd Rauch announces bid for Alabama House in District 38

Special to the Opelika Observer

Today, U.S. Army Veteran and Republican Todd Rauch announced his candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives District 38 seat, which covers parts of both Chambers and Lee counties.

Currently, Rauch and Chambers County Commission Chairwoman Debbie Wood are the two candidates vying for the seat left vacant by Isaac Whorton, who is running for Circuit Judge Place 2 in the 5th Judicial Circuit, which covers Chambers, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties.

“I’ve spent my life serving my Country and my community, which began when I joined the Army at 17,” Rauch said in his announcement. “I’m running for office because I believe in service, and I believe we need more full time servant leaders in Montgomery. As a retired wounded warrior, I’m ready to do that.”

Rauch enlisted in the Army in April 2001. In March 2003, his unit was deployed to Kuwait, and later, Iraq.

On Aug. 21, 2003, while on patrol, Rauch and his crew were ambushed in a dark alley, where a 120MM mortar was detonated. Suffering life-threatening injuries to his right hand and shoulder, as well as a gunshot wound to his right leg, he was medically evaluated to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where he underwent 12 surgeries to save his arm and hand.

Rauch said he believes his and other veteran’s life experiences make them viable options for public office.

“I believe our veterans are the best our country has to offer. I can’t think of a more qualified candidate to earn your vote, than someone who has personally fought to protect your right to vote,” Rauch said.

Rauch is an Auburn University alum and has experience as an Intelligence Specialist for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

Since coming back to Opelika with his wife Ali, Rauch said his focus has been to use his skills as a communicator to help Vvterans and encourage service to the younger generation throughout the state.

“For the past few years, I’ve been attending city council and county commission meetings across our area. Not once have I seen a single elected official that represents us in Montgomery,” Rauch said. “I believe our communities deserve representatives that are not only active in Montgomery, but also active here, in our communities, to help solve the serious issues we are facing. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving our community in this new role, and for the chance to talk to voters about the issues most important to them.”

For more information on Rauch and his campaign, visit www.toddrauchforalabama. com, www.facebook.com/ ToddRauch , or call (334) 610-1528.