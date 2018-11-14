Opelika’s La Quinta Inn introduces delivery robot service

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Opelika’s newest hotel, the La Quinta Inn & Suites, introduced a Savioke Delivery Robot last week.

This delivery-service robot, affectionately named “TigerBot,” serves as a butler, ensuring guests have a comfortable and memorable stay. The hotel is the first property in Alabama to implement the room service robot.

TigerBot is able to deliver everything from food and beverages to linens and toothpaste directly to the guest’s room. Using cameras and motion-sensing technology, the robot navigates through the hotel to the elevator and carries the requested items to the specified room, much like traditional room service.

The system integrates with the front desk phone lines so guests receive a call alerting them that TigerBot has arrived. Once the items are delivered, TigerBot will give the guest an option to rate their service. Giving a five-star rating will prompt the new robot to dance and make noises, sure to entertain visitors staying in the hotel.

TigerBot is approximately three feet tall, weighs fewer than 100 pounds, and is designed to travel at a human walking pace, according to an article in the Robotics Business Review.

