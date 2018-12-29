Opelika’s Adam Hood receives national acclaim for his latest musical release

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Opelika native and singer-songwriter Adam Hood’s 2018 album “Somewhere in Between” was selected by Country Music Television as one of their 18 favorite albums from this year.

In an article published on the channel’s website yesterday, CMT staff wrote that they selected their favorite albums representing Americana, bluegrass and country genres. According to their review, Hood’s songwriting talents and insightful glimpses into the Southern way of life on his latest release helped it land on their list.

“No one writes about country living better than Hood. That’s why everyone from Anderson East, to Little Big Town, to Frankie Ballard, to David Nail records his songs. Somewhere In Between exudes endless country wisdom.”

With a list featuring the likes of country megastars like Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton, and up-and-coming acts including Motel Mirrors and Brothers Osborne, Hood said the recognition is the perfect way to cap off what has been an amazing year for him.

“I’m truly grateful to end my year on such a high note. This album has been out barely two months and it’s an honor to be placed alongside such great company,” Hood said. “The single ‘Downturn’ was also recognized as a favorite of 2018. A pat on the back makes you feel good but to be someone’s favorite is really something to be proud of.”

Inspired by the likes of Vince Gill and Hank Williams Jr., Hood started his musical career by performing gigs across Opelika. Eventually, his popularity grew, performing at shows across Alabama before signing a three-year deal to serve as an opening act for acclaimed pianist Leon Russell, well known for his collaborations and performances with artists like Joe Cocker and Elton John.

In 2016, Hood jumpstarted his songwriting career by signing a publishing deal with Nashville’s Warner/Chappell Production Music and award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The Josh Abbott Band, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert are a handful of the artists who have performed his songs.

Since 2002, Hood has released six albums, the first titled “21 to Enter.”

To view a full list of other favorite album winners, visit www.cmt.com/news/1801877/our-favorite-18-albums-from-2018/. For more information on Hood and his music, visit www.adamhood.com.

