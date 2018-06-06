Opelika Theatre Company to perform ‘The Odd Couple’ June 22,23

By Savannah Vicker

For the Opelika

Observer

The Opelika Theatre Company will add their twist to a rendition of the Broadway classic “The Odd Couple” with three shows June 22 and 23 at the Southside Center for the Arts.

Written by playwright Neil Simon, “The Odd Couple” is a comedy set in the 1960s that revolves around protagonist Felix, a newly divorced and hopeless man taken in by his frivolous friend, Oscar. Throughout the play, audiences will witness the hilarious struggles of Felix and Oscar’s polar opposite personalities in their venture of living together.

Tickets for the shows are available online for $10 at squareup.com. For more information on the play or the OTC, call Executive Artistic Director Marty Moore at 334-663-4480 or visit www.opelikatheatrecompany.com.

Friday shows will start at 7 p.m., and there will be two shows on Saturday: one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

A women’s version of the show will be held later in the summer. The women’s production was delayed because of illness.

The venue is located at 1103 Glenn St.