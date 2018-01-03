Opelika SportsPlex opens new playground for children ages 2-12

Special to the

The Opelika SportsPlex has a new amenity that provides a new way for children to recreate. A new playground was installed behind the SportsPlex, offering play structures for children ages 2-12.

The playground sits on a 75’x45’ space and features three different play structures. A preschool play structure features multiple slides, climbing structures, activity panels and musical components. Older children can enjoy an obstacle course complete with monkey bars, lily pads and multiple climbing apparatuses. Children of all ages can enjoy the Global Motion structure, a rotating net climber with two levels to ride on.

“Our members are important to us, and we want to stay on top of trends and provide the amenities that they are interested in,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator.

“We pride ourselves on being a family facility with opportunities for all ages.”

Children’s play experience will greatly increase during the summer. Parks and Rec staff has plans to open a gate between the splash park and the playground, creating one big play area. That coupled free tot watch has made the SportsPlex a destination location for children.

Sam Bailey, director of Park and Recreation, said that the plans for the playground project initiated from community input.

“It was brought to our attention several times that we did not have a playground for kids on the whole 80-acre property. Once it was decided were going to install a playground. We decided to install the equipment ourselves in order to save the city a significant amount of money installation charges.”

The project began in October and was completed in December. Between the immense amount of work and hours that went into putting on the Fall Festival and Reindeer Express events, Parks and Rec staff worked tirelessly to get the playground completed.

The playground is now open for all SportsPlex members.

Guests may also use the playground through the purchase of a guest pass.