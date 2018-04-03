Opelika School Board welcomes new board member Tipi Miller

By Shawn

Kirkpatrick

Opelika Observer

Tipi Miller began her term as a member of the Opelika City Schools Board of Education last Thursday.

Miller was appointed to the BOE by the Opelika City Council. Miller currently serves as the executive director of Keep Opelika Beautiful. Her community involvement includes being a member of the Opelika Rotary Club, a graduate of Leadership Lee County and a member of the inaugural class of Opelika’s 20-Under-40 program.

Miller is also the recipient of the 2017 Opelika Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Miller as our newest board member. She has been involved in our schools most importantly as a parent, and also for many years through her position with Keep Opelika Beautiful,” said Dr. Mark Neighbors, OCS Superintendent. “We look forward to her perspective and continued involvement as a board member.”

A large group from Leadership Lee County also attended the meeting. As part of their program, they learn more about the workings of different departments across Lee County.

Also on the agenda, members approved:

-a field trip for Opelika High School 11th and 12th grade students to Atlanta on April 20 for “The Bodies Exhibition”

-monthly financial report for February

-all reconciled bank statements for the month of February

-a monthly child nutrition report for February.