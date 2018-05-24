Opelika High School names new athletic director

Special to the Opelika Observer

Mike Pugh, former Opelika High School head basketball coach and most recently Huntington College head basketball coach, has been named the new athletic director at Opelika High School.

Pugh spent 10 years as the men’s head basketball coach at Huntingdon College in Montgomery before retiring in June 2016. From 1999-2006, he was the head basketball coach at Opelika High School. He also spent many years as the head basketball coach and athletic director at Enterprise Community College.

Opelika officials said that they are pleased with the hiring.

“We are extremely excited to have Mike back in our program as the athletic director. We think he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” said Opelika City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors.

Pugh added that he is excited to return home and continue the mission of Opelika’s solid athletic program.

“You miss the kids and the relationships,” Pugh said. “I can’t wait to get started at Opelika as the new athletic director. I hope that my 40 years of coaching experience will help the coaches and students continue to be successful.”

In his 40 years of coaching, Pugh has coached a number of sports including basketball, football, baseball, golf, and track. He and his wife Suzanne have five children and eight grandchildren.