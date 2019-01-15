Opelika Chamber’s ‘Women’s Business Council’ to hold keynote luncheon Jan. 22

Special to the

Opelika Observer

A keynote luncheon for the Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s “Women’s Business Council” will be held Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Marriott at Grand National.

Atlanta businesswoman Dominique Love will serve as the guest speaker.

According to a Chamber press release, Love “is an entrepreneur, philanthropy expert and a lover of food and drink – especially the Southern variety. She has built a career on her passions from working in community and founding the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival to her most recent role leading the IWSC Group North America. She created Corporate Community Outsource, a philanthropic consultancy company and has consulted many businesses, including The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, NASCAR, Newell Rubbermaid, and Time Warner.”

Registration is required, costing $25 per person. Registration requests can be sent by email to Chamber president Pam Powers-Smith at psmith@opelikachamber.com.

For more information, visit www.opelikachamber.com or call 334-745-4861. The Chamber is located at 601 Ave. A in downtown Opelika.