Anticipated inclement weather forces cancellation of Opelika Christmas Parade

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade will be cancelled because of the possibility of thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain, limited visibility and 60 miles-per-hour winds.

“After meeting with public safety officials, we feel this is the safest option for everyone involved. The parade will not be rescheduled for this year due to calendar conflicts. We want to be respectful of all the other events scheduled and encourage you to attend and support them,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith.

Following are alternative events that Powers-Smith recommends in place of the parade Saturday:

● The Christmas Market

Dec. 1 ● The Bottling Plant Event Center

For more information, visit www.aochristmasmarket.com / Facebook: thechristmasmarket

● Dec. 1 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. General Shopping

● Dec. 1 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cookies with Santa

● 23rd Annual Cookie Walk

Dec. 1 ● 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ● Grace United Methodist Church ● 915 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn

Smell the delicious cookies as you walk through this wonderful event that benefits the Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity. Buy one of each!

● Santa Claus at Niffer’s at the Tracks ● Dec. 1 ● Noon – 2 p.m. ● 917 S. Railroad Ave.

Don’t miss seeing Jolly Ole St. Nick at Niffer’s at this family friendly, kids, food and drink event!

● S’Mores N’ More at The Hotel at Auburn University ● Dec. 1 – 29 ● 5 – 8 pm

241 S. College St. in Auburn ● www.auhcc.com

This delicious event is on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in December except for Dec. 15. Gather around the fire pit on the patio to sip on hot chocolate while building your own gourmet s’more with a smorgasbord of toppings. Complimentary for hotel guests. $10 per person or $5 for guests dining in Ariccia.