Opelika attorney named as one of state’s top estate planning attorneys for client satisfaction

The American Institute Of Legal Counsel has recognized the exceptional performance of estate planning attorney and Opelika resident Ben C. Hand as one 2018’s “10 Best Legal Counsels for Client Satisfaction” in Alabama.

The AIOLC is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of top-10 estate planning attorney in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass the AIOLC’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOLC’s independent evaluation. AIOLC’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients.

As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, the AIOLC places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of estate planning without sacrificing the service and support they provide.

Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

“We congratulate Ben C. Hand on this achievement and we are honored to have him as a 2018 AIOLC Member,” according to a statement in a press release from the AIOLC last Monday.

For more information, call 334-741-4077 or visit www.handlawfirm.com. Hand’s offices are located at 114 N. 8th St. in downtown Opelika.