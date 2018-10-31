Opelika ALDI to open in 2019

By Michelle Key

Editor

Shaun O’Keefe, ALDI Jefferson Division Vice President, confirmed to the Observer that a new ALDI store will be opening in Opelika in 2019.

“We’re excited to join the community and to be able to bring residents high quality groceries at everyday low prices,” O’Keefe said.

ALDI currently operates nearly 1,800 stores in 35 states and according to O’Keefe, there are plans to increase that number to 2,500 by the end of 2022.

Opening 150 new stores in 2017, and an anticipated another 150 by the end of 2018, ALDI is one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S.

“Our sales have doubled in the past five years, and we plan to double them again over the next five years,” O’Keefe added.

ALDI strives to continously improve their stores and will have remodeled nearly 900 stores since 2017 by year’s end.

“We’re investing $1.9 billion to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. ALDI stores by the end of 2020,” O’Keefe said. “This is a significant investment in our stores, but it’s really an investment in our shoppers. We’re evolving to meet their changing tastes and needs, and in return they have made us one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S.”

The new store is being built on Frederick Road, across from Tiger Town. Updates on the opening dates will be provided as soon as possible.

According to a press release from the grocery chain last month, ALDI is in the process of implementing online ordering by partnering with InstaCart and has plans for the service to be available for all their current stores nationwide by Thanksgiving.

In other ALDI news, the company was named the 2018 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News. This award, which ALDI also received in 2015, highlights the grocery retailer’s unwavering commitment to quality, value and setting the standard to exceed shoppers’ expectations.

ALDI History

Founded by the Albrecht family, the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making ALDI the first discounter in the world. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, ALDI now has more than 1,600 stores across 35 states, employs more than 25,000 people and has been steadily growing since opening its first US store in Iowa in 1976. For more information about ALDI, visit their website www.aldi.us.