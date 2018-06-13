Observer welcomes new interns for the summer semester: Savannah Vicker

By Anna Riley

For the Opelika

Observer

Savannah Vicker, whose father was a member of the U.S. Air Force, has had the opportunity to live in several parts of the country.

Born in Montgomery, Vicker and her family eventually settled in Colorado Springs, which she calls her home. She is currently studying communication and studio art at Auburn University, where her favorite class was a free-lancing course that consisted of learning how to manage businesses, negotiating contracts, and crafting creative portfolios.

Outside of classes, Vicker said she enjoys painting, hiking, skiing and snowboarding, or any stress-relieving activity. Her favorite restaurant in Auburn is Pho Lee, particularly their spring rolls.

With this internship, Vicker said she hopes to gain more writing and interview experience to work in a creative and diverse environment, possibly abroad, in the future. She added that her favorite part about her internship so far is the relaxed environment and the friendly nature of the paper’s staff.