Observer welcomes new interns for the summer semester: Morgan Murphy

By Savannah Vicker

For the Opelika

Observer

Morgan Murphy, a born-and-raised Birmingham native, is a student at Auburn University currently majoring in communication with a minor in studio art.

Outside of class, Murphy said she puts her skills with a paintbrush to use as a self-taught makeup artist. She enjoys producing YouTube makeup tutorials and “glamming” up her friends for special occasions.

In her free time, Murphy said she also enjoys listening to music, soaking up the sun at the beach, or watching some of her favorite shows like “Jersey Shore” and “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix. She loves a good taco but enjoys all Mexican cuisine accompanied by a strawberry margarita.

Murphy said she is also an avid traveler and enjoys spending many of her breaks to go on cruises to exotic places. Her favorite place she has visited is Mexico and she hopes to someday live in Spain and travel across Europe.

With this internship, Morgan said she has gained more experience in writing and interviewing, enjoyed meeting different people and learning how an independent company works.

She said she believes her new found skills will help better prepare her for her dream job as a high-end client make-up artist or working in a creative field.